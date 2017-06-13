Venezuela's chief prosecutor said on Monday intelligence officials have threatened and harassed her family since she openly challenged President Nicolas Maduro over the country's deadly political crisis.

Luisa Ortega, a former ally of Maduro who has turned against him and the ruling Socialist Party, has questioned Maduro's handling of the opposition's protests in recent weeks. She challenged his plan to rewrite a constitution brought in by late leader Hugo Chavez.

"Somebody is threatening my family," she said in an interview with Union Radio.

"They harass them. They follow them, patrol cars that look like SEBIN," she said, referring to the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (SEBIN).

Holding government responsible

She said she would hold the government responsible if her family was harmed.

"I hold the executive responsible for any injury or attack that my family might suffer," she said during the interview.

"This is a matter that must be resolved with me, not with my family," she said.

Fanned by anger at triple-digit inflation along with shortages of food and medicine, protests have grown smaller but more violent over the past two months, with at least 67 killed and thousands injured.