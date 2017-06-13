US President Donald Trump has suffered a new legal setback after an appeals court ruled against his travel ban on people entering the United States from six Muslim-majority countries.

Trump's controversial 90-day ban targets citizens from Libya, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The ban has drawn criticism from a cross-section of society within the US and also from across the world.

Artists, curators and top US museums have also echoed their opposition to Trump's isolationist policies.