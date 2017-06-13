WORLD
2 MIN READ
US lawmaker proposes 'COVFEFE Act' to preserve Trump's tweets
Democratic Congressman Mike Quigley said, "the president must be held accountable for every post."
US lawmaker proposes 'COVFEFE Act' to preserve Trump's tweets
The COVFEFE acronym in Quigley's legislation stands for: &quot;Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement.&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 13, 2017

The much talked about, and now-deleted, tweet by US President Donald Trump has spurred a serious legislative effort aimed at stopping him from erasing his many misspelled missives and other online messages.

Democratic Congressman Mike Quigley on Monday introduced the so-called COVFEFE Act, a reference to Trump's most famous typo yet, when last month he mysteriously tweeted from his personal account, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."

It was unclear what he was trying to say, and the word "covfefe," of course, does not exist in English.

Hours later, Trump deleted the offending tweet. But that didn't stop media commentators from having a bit of fun.

Yet the matter highlights a more serious issue about whether tweets should be included under the Presidential Records Act.

Recommended

Trump frequently deletes Twitter messages, especially those with spelling errors, calling into question whether he is wrongly altering the record of his time in office.

"In order to maintain public trust in government, elected officials must answer for what they do and say; this includes 140-character tweets," Quigley said.

"If the president is going to take to social media to make sudden public policy proclamations, we must ensure that these statements are documented and preserved for future reference. Tweets are powerful, and the president must be held accountable for every post."

The COVFEFE acronym in Quigley's legislation stands for: "Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement."

Quigley's office said the COVFEFE Act would make sure deleted tweets are documented for archival purposes, and would make deleting tweets a violation of the Presidential Records Act.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54