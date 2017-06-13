At least 134 people were killed in Bangladesh when a series of landslides triggered by heavy rain buried hillside homes, officials said on Wednesday.

Densely populated Bangladesh is battered by storms, floods and landslides every rainy season.

The landslides hit three hilly districts in the southeast early on Tuesday, killing 98 people in Rangamati, 30 in Chittagong and six in Bandarban, said Reaz Ahmed, head of the department of disaster management.

The death toll could rise further as rescuers search for bodies and many people are still missing, Ahmed said.

"Rescue operations are being hampered by bad weather while authorities are still struggling to reach some remote areas," he added.

Three districts worst hit

Most of the deaths occurred in three districts – Rangamati, Bandarban and Chittagong – which the meteorological office said had been pounded by heavy rains since early Monday.

Weather official Bazlur Rashid said Rangamati recorded 343 millimetres (13.5 inches) of rain on Monday.

Ahmed said disaster response teams had been deployed to the affected areas to reinforce recovery work.

"We have not been able to reach many of the affected places. Once the rains are over, we'll get a full picture of the damage and get the recovery work in full swing," he said.

Many of the victims were from tribal communities in the remote hill district of Rangamati, close to the Indian border, where 98 people were killed when mudslides buried their homes.

"Some of them were sleeping in their houses on hillsides when the landslides occurred," district police chief Sayed Tariqul Hasan said.