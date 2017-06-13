Turkey has killed 837 terrorists since the start of the year, the military announced on Tuesday.

The majority – 431 – were killed in Turkey, the military said in a statement. The military said most of them were members of the PKK.

The remaining 406 were killed outside Turkey's borders, most of them thought to be casualties in Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield in Syria, which ended on March 29.

The military said it had captured 82 terrorists inside Turkey. It also said 157 members of the PKK surrendered.