A German man shot a policewoman in the head after he grabbed another police officer's gun at a station in Munich's suburbs on Tuesday. Authorities do not believe the shooting was related to terrorism.

The 37-year-old man, who had been involved in a brawl at Unterfoehring station, shoved a policeman on the platform and grabbed his gun as a train was entering the station.

"Then there was an exchange of fire during which a 26-year old policewoman ... suffered a potentially life-threatening injury in the head," Munich police said in a statement.

The suspect was seriously injured by gunfire, Munich police spokesman Marcus da Gloria Martins said.

"There was one suspect and we've got him," Martins told reporters at the scene, adding that "there is no danger to the public."

The suspect appeared to have acted out of "personal" reasons and not with political or religious motivations, Martin added.