Police officer shot in the head at Munich railway station
The policewoman sustained potentially life-threatening injuries after she was shot by an assailant using a fellow officer's weapon. Authorities say there is no indication it was a terror attack.
Policemen arrive at Unterfoehring station in the north-eastern suburb of Munich following the shooting on June 13, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 13, 2017

A German man shot a policewoman in the head after he grabbed another police officer's gun at a station in Munich's suburbs on Tuesday. Authorities do not believe the shooting was related to terrorism.

The 37-year-old man, who had been involved in a brawl at Unterfoehring station, shoved a policeman on the platform and grabbed his gun as a train was entering the station.

"Then there was an exchange of fire during which a 26-year old policewoman ... suffered a potentially life-threatening injury in the head," Munich police said in a statement.

The suspect was seriously injured by gunfire, Munich police spokesman Marcus da Gloria Martins said.

"There was one suspect and we've got him," Martins told reporters at the scene, adding that "there is no danger to the public."

The suspect appeared to have acted out of "personal" reasons and not with political or religious motivations, Martin added.

Police had been called to the subway station following reports of an altercation between passengers on a train. When officers arrived the suspect attempted to push them onto the tracks.

The suspect then managed to grab an officer's gun and fired several rounds, before he was shot and taken into custody.

Previous attacks in Germany

In March 2017, an axe-wielding man wounded nine people in a bloody rampage at a railway station in the western city of Dusseldorf.

The 36-year-old Kosovan national had been diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic with a history of high anxiety and self-harm, police said, ruling out a terrorist motive.

The most deadly attack came in December 2016 when a Tunisian rejected asylum seeker rammed a truck into a crowded Berlin Christmas market in an attack that killed 12 people and wounded dozens of others.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
