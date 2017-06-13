Qatar's financial markets stabilised on Monday after a week of losses as the government showed it could keep the economy running in the face of sanctions by its neighbours.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and several other Sunni-majority countries have severed relations with Qatar since June 5, accusing the Gulf state of supporting terrorism based on its ties with the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas and the Taliban.

Finance Minister Ali Sherif al Emadi downplayed the economic toll of the confrontation and said the government was "extremely comfortable" with its financial position, with the resources to endure the pressure.

On Monday, it became clear that Qatar was managing to keep an economic crisis at bay for the time being. Some of its food factories were working extra shifts to process imports from nations outside the Gulf, such as Brazil.

Shipping lines have re-routed container traffic via Oman instead of the UAE.

Situation under control

Some people have even joked about being "blockaded" inside the world's richest country: a Twitter page called Doha under siege pokes fun at the prospect of readying "escape yachts," stocking up on caviar and trading Rolex watches for espresso.

In an interview with CNBC television, Ali Sherif said the government was "extremely comfortable with our positions, our investments and liquidity in our systems."

He said, "Our reserves and investment funds are more than 250 percent of the gross domestic product, so I don't think there is any reason that people need to be concerned about what's happening or any speculation on the Qatari riyal."