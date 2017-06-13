Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed al Jubeir played down a diplomatic spat between Qatar and its Arab neighbours in the Gulf during an official visit to Washington, where he met with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its Arab allies, including Yemen, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Libya placed sanctions on Qatar earlier this month, accusing the authorities in Doha of propping up the Muslim Brotherhood, which they consider to be a terrorist organisation.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the economic and political isolation of Qatar, calling it inhumane and unacceptable. Erdogan said the decision by Gulf states to cut ties with Qatar was like imposing a death sentence.

But speaking in Washington, the Saudi foreign minister said that there was no blockade on Qatar.