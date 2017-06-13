Sarfraz Ahmed produced a superb captain's innings following a top-order collapse to see Pakistan into the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy with a three-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Cardiff on Monday.

Pakistan, chasing a seemingly modest 237 to win, collapsed to 162 for seven.

But an unbroken stand of 75 between Sarfraz, dropped twice on his way to 61 not out, and Mohammad Amir (28 not out) saw Pakistan complete a thrilling win.

They will return to Sophia Gardens for a last-four clash with tournament hosts England in Cardiff on Wednesday.