Jeff Sessions grilled by Senate Intelligence Committee
Jeff Sessions, in his first public testimony since his confirmation hearing in January, called the suggestions that he may have been in collusion with Russians "an appalling and detestable lie."
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions reacts angrily to questions from US Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) as he testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, June 13, 2017 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 14, 2017

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee to give his side of the story on the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the US election.

Sessions, who was one of Trumps earliest supporters, said he couldn't remember having a meeting with the Russian ambassador in March and refused to detail his conversations with the US president.

Sessions refused to say whether he and Trump discussed FBI Director James Comey's handling of an investigation into possible collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia during the election campaign before the president fired Comey on May 9.

TRT World'sAzadeh Ansari reports from Washington DC.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
