US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee to give his side of the story on the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the US election.

Sessions, who was one of Trumps earliest supporters, said he couldn't remember having a meeting with the Russian ambassador in March and refused to detail his conversations with the US president.

Sessions refused to say whether he and Trump discussed FBI Director James Comey's handling of an investigation into possible collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia during the election campaign before the president fired Comey on May 9.