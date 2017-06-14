Senior Republican Congressman Steve Scalise was among several victims shot and wounded at a baseball practise ahead of an annual game between lawmakers in a Washington suburb, one of his colleagues said on Wednesday.

Fellow Republican lawmaker Mo Brooks told CNN that Scalise was shot in the hip, adding that at least two law enforcement officers and one congressional staffer were shot in Alexandria, Virginia.

Scalise, the majority whip who rallies Republican votes in the House of Representatives "was not able to move on his own power.

He was dragging his body from the second base infield to the outfield to get away from the shooter while all this firing was going on," Brooks said.

Shooter a white male?

The shooter appeared to be a white male, "a little bit on the chubby side," Brooks said, adding that he only saw the man for second.

Brooks said he heard 10 to 20 rounds from the gunman's rifle before the security detail returned fire. He said there were 20 to 25 members of the team at the practice when gunfire erupted.