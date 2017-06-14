WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bangladesh envoy arrested in New York for abuse, Dhaka protests
A Bangladesh deputy consul general was arrested in New York for allegedly forcing the household help to work 18 hours a day without pay for four years. Dhaka has raised questions about the timing of the allegations.
Bangladesh envoy arrested in New York for abuse, Dhaka protests
The envoy is accused of confiscating the victim's passport. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 14, 2017

Bangladesh's foreign ministry summoned a United States diplomat on Tuesday to express dismay over the arrest of the country's deputy consul general in New York on charges of labour trafficking and assault.

Deputy Consul General Mohammed Shaheldul Islam was indicted on Monday on charges of using threats and intimidation to force his servant to work without pay, a New York City prosecutor said.

Islam has limited diplomatic immunity and was ordered to surrender his passport when he appeared in court, said Queens District Attorney Richard Brown in a statement.

He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. Bail was set at $50,000 bond or $25,000 cash and was due to be posted on Tuesday.

Recommended

According to the indictment, Islam brought another Bangladeshi, Ruhul Amin, to New York between 2012 and 2013 to work as household help.

Mahbub Uz Zaman, Dhaka's acting foreign secretary, summoned the US diplomat to the foreign ministry to ask for an explanation. "We have urged the US to release Bangladesh's deputy consul general," he said without elaborating.

Shameem Ahsan, the Bangladeshi consul general in New York, said Amin disappeared over a year ago, but only recently made the allegations leading to Islam's arrest.

"It is surprising for us that after 13 months he has appeared with these allegations. Why did he not raise this issue earlier?" he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54