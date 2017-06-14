The Interior Ministry denied that the trucks were carrying arms to groups in northern Syria, saying that in fact they were transporting humanitarian aid to the Turkmen community in the war-torn country.

Berberoglu was accused of leaking footage of the stopped MIT trucks to Can Dundar, then editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet daily.

The court convicted Berberoglu of "making public information that must be kept confidential for state security …. for purposes of political or military espionage."

In addition, the court ordered that the current case be separated from a case against Berberoglu, Dundar and Cumhuriyet Ankara bureau chief Erdem Gul for "helping an armed terrorist organisation knowingly and willfully without being a member of it."

The CHP's parliamentary group held an extraordinary meeting following the news of Berberoglu's sentence, and CHP deputies also left the general assembly, to later regroup at party headquarter to meet with CHP Chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu.