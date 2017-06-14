United Nations war crimes investigators said on Wednesday that intensified coalition air strikes supporting an assault by US-backed forces on the Daesh stronghold of Raqqa in Syria were causing a "staggering loss of civilian life."

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), supported by a US-led coalition, began to attack Raqqa a week ago with the aim of taking it from the terrorist group. The YPG-dominated SDF, supported by heavy coalition air strikes, have taken territory to the west, east and north of the city.

Paulo Pinheiro, chairman of the UN Commission of Inquiry also told the Human Rights Council that 10 agreements between the Syrian regime and armed groups to evacuate fighters and civilians from besieged areas, including eastern Aleppo, "in some cases amount to war crimes" as civilians had "no choice".

The battle for Raqqa is creating a humanitarian crisis

The battle to liberate Raqqa from Daesh is creating daunting challenges for aid groups responding to the latest humanitarian crisis in the Syrian conflict.

Tens of thousands of civilians have fled the city and its surrounds since the SDF began to advance on the Daesh stronghold last year.

But new waves of displacement are expected as the battle inside the city progresses.

"There is supply but it's very, very limited and the needs of the population are very high," said Puk Leenders, emergency coordinator for northern Syria for the group Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

The United Nations, which operates inside Syria with the permission of the Syrian regime, has been able to air lift supplies to the city of Qamishli, northeast of Raqqa, from regime-held Damascus.

But "this offered limited capacity and was insufficient to meet all needs," said David Swanson, regional spokesman for the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The UN estimates more than 169,000 people fled Raqqa city and its environs in April and May alone, and thousands of displaced civilians are now living in overcrowded and under-resourced camps.

"There are now more than 25,000 people in the Ain Issa camp, which was built with a capacity of 10,000," camp director Jalal Ayyaf said.

"International organisations are providing support, but it's not sufficient for the numbers who are arriving," he added.

Looting of aid