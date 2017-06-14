Who is Alexei Navalny?

Navalny is a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the government.

He plans to stand against Putin in the presidential elections of March 2018.

Navalny established the Anti-Corruption Foundation, a Moscow-based non-profit organisation that investigates corruption cases among high-ranking government officials in Russia.

On Tuesday, a Russian court sentenced him to 30 days in prison on charges of repeatedly violating the law for organising illegal protests.

What were the protests about?

Russians took to the streets on Monday in the thousands to protest alleged corruption in the federal government.

The beginning of the wave of protests coincided with a public holiday, Russia Day, when Putin handed out awards and held a reception in the Kremlin.

How many people attended?

The Interior Ministry said the turnout at the Moscow protest was about 4,500. This number is significantly fewer than those estimated by Reuters reporters, who put the turnout in the low tens of thousands.

How was Navalny able to get a new generation onto the streets?

Navalny has brought youngsters — those who were born or grew up during Putin's 17 years of rule, to the streets through his embrace of social media.

The self-described nationalist democrat came to prominence through his blog, which he uses as a primary method of communicating with the public.

His Anti-Corruption Foundation posted a video on YouTube on March 2. In it, Navalny accuses Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev of building "a corruption empire" of luxury properties, and controlling vast personal wealth through a shadowy network of foundations.

Medvedev denied the allegations, but the video has garnered almost 23 million online views to date.

A 19-year-old protester Yevgeny told AFP that they want a turnover among those in power.

"Pressure on young people has increased," he said.