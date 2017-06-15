WORLD
At least six killed as blast rips through crowded Afghan mosque
The Al Zahra mosque is used by Kabul's Shia minority which was targeted in the past as well. Afghan Interior Ministry has called it a "terrorist attack". Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack in which ten people were wounded as well.
The attack came as mosques around the city were crowded for a night of religious observances. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 15, 2017

A suicide bomber killed at least six people and wounded 10 more in an attack at mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday, security officials and local media reported.

The suspected bomber tried to enter the the Al Zahra mosque - used by Kabul's Shia minority - but was blocked by police, setting off a gun battle, Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.

The attacker then took refuge in a kitchen before detonating a bomb.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, the group's Amaq news agency said.

The attack came as mosques around the city were crowded for a night of religious observances as part of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

TRT World'sBilal Sarwary has more details from Kabul.

Kabul's Shia minority, have been targeted by suicide bombings in the past, including an attack on another Shia mosque in November that killed more than 30 people.

Daesh also claimed responsibility for a previous attack last July that killed more than 80 people at a mostly Shia demonstration.

Taliban rejected role in Thursday's attack saying Taliban never target mosques:

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
