June 15, 2017
A barrage of gunshots ripped through an open field in Alexandria, Virginia as Republican lawmakers practised baseball ahead of an annual charity game.
The gunman, who had posted angry messages against President Donald Trump and other Republicans on social media, opened fire on a group of Republican lawmakers and colleagues.
The attacker was wounded in a gunfight with Capitol Hill police at the scene and later died.
TRT World correspondent Azadeh Ansari reports from the scene.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies