WORLD
2 MIN READ
Two men arrested over brawl outside Turkish envoy's residence in US
Media reports say another twelve people will face charges over the fight that happened outside the Turkish ambassador's residence during President Erdogan's visit to the United States last month.
Two men arrested over brawl outside Turkish envoy's residence in US
The incident took place after President Erdogan met his US counterpart. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 15, 2017

Two men have been arrested over a brawl in Washington DC between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security personnel, his supporters and protesters, according to a statement by Washington police on Wednesday.

The melee outside the Turkish ambassador's residence, which injured eleven people, happened during President Erdogan's visit to the United States last month.

Police said one of those arrested is accused of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanour assault. The second man faces two felony assault charges and a misdemeanour assault charge.

The police did not say if the men were protesters, supporters of Erdogan, or part of the Turkish president's security detail.

The Turkish Embassy blamed the violence on demonstrators linked to the outlawed PKK, which Turkey and the United States consider a terrorist group.

Ankara summoned the US ambassador in late May to protest the treatment of Turkish security officials in the US during Erdogan's visit.

Recommended

The foreign ministry said that US officials did not take necessary measures to protect the Turkish president, leading to security breaches.

The New York Times reported that law enforcement officials planned to announce charges on Thursday against a dozen members of the Turkish president's security detail.

Two people, at least one of them a protester, had previously been charged.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Peter Newsham are scheduled to hold a news conference at 11:45am (1545 GMT) on Thursday to provide an update on the incident. The Justice Department did not respond to requests for comment.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu