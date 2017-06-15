Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appeared before a panel investigating his family's wealth on Thursday, the first time a Pakistani prime minister has been grilled by an investigative agency.

The scrutiny of Sharif has gripped Pakistan, but the investigation - ordered by the Supreme Court - has become increasingly politicised.

Media were kept well away from Sharif, when he arrived at the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in Islamabad.

It was not clear how long the hearing, which had been scheduled to begin at 11 am (0600 GMT), would last.

The prime minister and his children deny any wrongdoing.

The Supreme Court ruled in April there was insufficient evidence to remove Sharif from office over corruption allegations levelled by the opposition. But it ordered further investigations.

The Supreme Court agreed last year to investigate the Sharif family's offshore wealth after the opposition threatened protests after the leaking of the "Panama Papers."

Documents leaked from the Panama-based Mossack Fonseca law firm appeared to show that Sharif's daughter and two sons owned offshore holding companies registered in the British Virgin Islands and used them to buy properties in London.

Sharif, whose father was a prominent industrialist, has said his family wealth was acquired legally.

A three-time prime minister, Sharif was ousted twice in the 1990s, including in a 1999 military coup. He later lived in exile, mostly in Saudi Arabia.