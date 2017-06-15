A strong earthquake of 6.9 magnitude hit southwestern Guatemala near the border with Mexico at around 1:30 am on Wednesday, killing at least five and damaging buildings, including a church and a border bridge, officials said.

It also damaged buildings in the neighbouring southern Mexican state of Chiapas, officials said, but there were no immediate death reports in Mexico.

"The earthquake was felt throughout the national territory and damage assessment has begun," said Julio Sanchez, spokesman for Guatemala's Conred national disaster center.

The earthquake hit 15 km (10 miles) west-northwest of the city of San Marcos, at a relatively deep 111 km (69 miles), the US Geological Survey reported. Quakes get more dangerous as they get shallower.

A number of aftershocks were reported during the day.

Power went off in the Guatemalan departments of Retalhuleu, Quetzaltenango and Suchitepequez, authorities said. A church collapsed in San Sebastian, Retalhuleu, killing a man, emergency services reported.