Twenty-three suspects have been sentenced to life imprisonment over involvement in last July's deadly coup attempt in Turkey, a judicial source said Thursday.

Ankara's 13th High Criminal Court sentenced 18 suspects to aggravated life imprisonment, and 12 years in prison, while five others were sentenced to life and 10 years in prison, the source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Meanwhile, the 17th High Criminal Court sentenced a former commander with the Presidential Guard Regiment, Colonel Muhsin Kutsi Baris, to 12 years in prison in a case involving the detention of Presidential Secretary General Fahri Kasirga during the July 15 coup attempt.

Two privates have been acquitted in the case, the source added.

Thursday's sentences are the first verdicts announced in the capital Ankara in the trial of the main coup bid suspects which began on May 22.