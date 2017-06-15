European creditors on Thursday approved giving Greece 8.5 billion euros ($9.5 billion) in bailout cash to meet a big summer repayment and promised that the burden of the country's future debt repayments would be eased.

After a meeting in Luxembourg of eurozone finance ministers, the International Monetary Fund also agreed to provide a stand-by financial arrangement for Greece which is conditional on the debt relief to be offered Athens at the conclusion of its bailout program next year.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the eurozone's top official, said agreement Thursday on support for Greece had been forged "on all elements" — money, debt relief and IMF involvement.

Most importantly for the near-term, Dijsselbloem said Greece has been cleared to get 8.5 billion euros after the Greek government delivered on a wide array of economic reforms required by creditors to get the bailout funds.

The money means Greece can meet the full extent of its repayments that are due in July.

For the longer-term, Dijsselbloem said the 19-nation eurozone had agreed that Greece would get help on making its debts more sustainable, including the possibility of extending repayments by 15 years and linking repayments to Greece's growth.

Under the terms of its 2015 bailout deal, Greece's European creditors had promised to provide cash and find a way to lighten the country's long-term debt load — as long as the government kept a lid on spending and deeply reformed the Greek economy.