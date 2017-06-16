Hundreds of people have taken to the streets of central London to demand more help for those affected by the tower block fire tragedy.

Earlier, dozens of people stormed the town hall building in the London's Kensington district where the tragedy was being discussed.

At least 30 people have now been confirmed as having died in the fire which tore through the 24-storey apartment block. Some 70 residents remain unaccounted for.

Local authorities have warned that the death toll is certain to rise and that some of the victims may never be identified.

Syrian refugee Mohammed Al Haj Ali is one of the first identified victims. His two brothers are inconsolable.