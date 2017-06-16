Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday it was checking information that a Russian air strike near the Syrian city of Raqqa may have killed Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi in late May.

The air strike was launched after Russian forces in Syria received intelligence that a meeting of Daesh leaders was being planned, the ministry said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

"On May 28, after drones were used to confirm the information on the place and time of the meeting of Daesh leaders, between 00:35 and 00:45, Russian air forces launched a strike on the command point where the leaders were located," the statement said.

"According to the information which is now being checked via various channels, also present at the meeting was Islamic State [Daesh] leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, who was eliminated as a result of the strike," the ministry said.

The US-led coalition fighting Daesh said it could not confirm the Russian report that Baghdadi may have been killed.

The strike is believed to have killed several other senior leaders of the group, as well as around 30 field commanders and up to 300 of their personal guards, the Russian defence ministry statement said.