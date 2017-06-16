At least 30 people have been confirmed killed and dozens more are feared dead in the London tower block fire, police said on Friday, as firefighters continued searching for bodies amid growing concern over the use of cladding many blame for spreading the flames.

"We know that at least 30 people have died as a result of this fire ... I do believe the number will increase," police commander Stuart Cundy told reporters in front of the charred Grenfell Tower.

Cundy said police had started a criminal investigation but there was nothing to suggest "that the fire had been started deliberately."

He also said the last flames had finally been put out, two days after the fire broke out in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday in the 24-storey tower in a working-class enclave of the wealthy London borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

Police have warned some of the victims may never be identified because of the state of the remains.

Cundy said one of the victims of the fire was a person who died in hospital. Twenty-four injured survivors are still being treated, 12 of them in critical care.

Firefighters have been using drones and sniffer dogs to search the building, saying that some of the upper floors are still inaccessible to humans because of concerns about the stability of the structure.

As TRT World's Sarah Firth reports, questions are growing over the cause of the fire.

A long process

One of the victims from the incident was Mohammed Alhajali, a 23-year-old Syrian refugee, who came to Britain in 2014 with his brother.

"Mohammed undertook a dangerous journey to flee war and death in Syria, only to meet it here in the UK, in his own home," the Syrian Solidarity Campaign said in a statement.

As the fire continued to burn more than 36 hours after the blaze started, police commander Stuart Cundy said he did not expect to find any survivors.

"There is a risk we may not be able to identify everybody. The process will be very long. We're talking weeks, we're talking months," he said.

TRT World's Simon Mcgregor Wood has more from London.