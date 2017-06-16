Turkish President Erdogan has discussed the recent gulf crisis with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani on Friday.

Speaking via teleconference, the three leaders agreed stay in close cooperation, and keep the dialogue to end the current crisis.

Earlier on Friday, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Riyadh for a meeting with King Salman, while the US and UK have joined calls for a de-escalation of the situation.

The three exchanged views on the Qatar crisis with a view to immediately ease tension in the region.

The leaders reportedly stressed that only dialogue and negotiations will resolve the current tension, and called for support for efforts towards this end.