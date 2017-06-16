Suspected rebels in India-administered Kashmir ambushed and shot dead six policemen on Friday even as Indian soldiers killed two civilians and two rebels in a separate gun battle, officials and local media said.

According to a local English daily Greater Kashmir, six policemen including a Station House Officer were killed in a militant attack in southern Achabal area.

Another daily Kashmir Life, said that several militants indiscriminately fired upon a police patrol party including a senior police officer, killing five of them on the spot.

Earlier on Friday, Indian soldiers killed two fighters including a popular rebel commander Junaid Mattoo in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The soldiers used IED explosives to blast the houses where the rebels had taken positions.

The news of the gunfight sparked anti-India demonstrations as hundreds of stone-pelting protesters tried to march toward the battle site in hope to help the rebels escape.