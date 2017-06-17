POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Scotland end drought with memorable win over Australia
Scotland dug deep to pull off a 24-19 victory and end a run of close defeats against Australia in a gripping rugby union international in Sydney.
Scotland end drought with memorable win over Australia
Scotland's captain John Barclay holds the trophy as he celebrates with team mates. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 17, 2017

Scotland beat Australia for the first time in more than four years on Saturday, winning 24-19 in Sydney to avenge two consecutive narrow defeats, including a controversial World Cup exit.

Both teams scored three tries apiece but accurate goal kicking and strong defence in the last quarter saw Scotland secure victory in front of 30,721 fans.

It was Scotland's first win against the Wallabies since 2012 and ends a run of three straight defeats by Australia, including the 2015 World Cup quarterfinal loss that was decided by a last minute Bernard Foley penalty contentiously awarded by referee Craig Joubert.

"I'm really proud of the effort the players put it in. The last 15 minutes were fresh in our minds, so it required a lot of effort," said Scotland coach Gregor Townsend.

It was a triumph for captain John Barclay, who has been on the wrong end of close recent results against Australia.

"For some reason whenever we've played each other in the last couple of years it's been very close. For us it's nice to end up on the right side of it," Barclay said.

Scots dominate much of the match

Scotland led for much of the match, enjoying a five-point lead at the half-time interval.

Early Scottish dominance of the ball saw them score the first try of the match as they punished an Australian error.

Recommended

Although Australia secured a turnover, a terrible pass from scrum-half Will Genia gave his team mate little chance and the ball landed straight into the arms of Scottish centre Duncan Taylor, who raced away to score the first try of the match.

Australian momentum eroded

Australia, however, responded quickly as Foley found Israel Folau in space to free the full-back to race clear for his 23rd international try.

Australian momentum was quickly eroded though when Foley was sin-binned for obstructing a Scottish breakaway.

Scotland made their numerical advantage count, but in surprising circumstances as Scotland fly-half Finn Russell charged down a Genia box-kick, before grounding the ball under the posts.

Again Australia struck back. Folau got his second try shortly before half-time after climbing above Scottish winger Rory Hughes to claim a cross field kick from Foley to bring Australia within striking distance at the break.

It looked Australia would again win a close encounter, especially when a Genia try saw Australia level after sustained Wallaby procession.

"I thought we were half-a-yard away from the game all the match," Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla