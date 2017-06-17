TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan slams CHP for march against jailing of MP
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticised CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu who led a protest march this week after CHP party deputy Enis Berberoglu was sentenced to 25 years in prison for leaking secret information to the public.
Erdogan slams CHP for march against jailing of MP
Erdogan says CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu violated Article 138 of the Constitution. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 17, 2017

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday criticised the leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) over a protest march from Ankara to Istanbul after a party deputy got 25 years in prison for espionage.

CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu launched the long march on Thursday after Enis Berberoglu was sentenced to 25 years in prison over making secret information public for the purpose of political or military espionage.

"Calling on citizens to take to the streets by disregarding the constitution is neither for their own good nor for the good of the country," Erdogan said in his address to a Turkish Exporters Assembly meeting in Istanbul.

Erdogan said that Kilicdaroglu clearly violated Article 138 of the Constitution, which states that no organ, authority, office or individual might give orders or instructions to courts or judges relating to the exercise of judicial power, send them circulars, or make recommendations or suggestions.

"Article 138 does not just apply to politicians. It applies to everyone from A to Z, so don't be surprised if you are invited to some place by the judiciary tomorrow," he warned, calling on everyone, including non-governmental organisations, to respect the separation of powers, without which, Erdogan said "we cannot get anywhere".

Recommended

Leaked footage case

Berberoglu was accused of leaking footage of trucks belonging to Turkey's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) to Can Dundar, the then editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet daily.

The footage showed MIT trucks being stopped by local gendarmerie in the southern province of Adana despite a national security law forbidding such a search.

The Interior Ministry later denied media reports the trucks were carrying arms to groups in northern Syria, saying that in fact they were transporting humanitarian aid to the Turkmen community in the war-torn country.

The court convicted Berberoglu of "making public information that must be kept confidential for state security …. for purposes of political or military espionage."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture