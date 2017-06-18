WORLD
2 MIN READ
Students return to Mosul university
Students are finally returning to the University of Mosul to resume their education after the Iraqi forces liberated many parts of the city from Daesh as a result of military campaign launched in October.
Students return to Mosul university
An Iraqi security member patrols outside the University of Mosul as students arrive to take their exams on June 13, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 18, 2017

People of Mosul are trying to rebuild their lives after the government forces liberated many parts of Iraq's second biggest city from Daesh.

Iraqi forces backed by US-led coalition launched a decisive campaign in October to retake Mosul, the last bastion of Daesh in Iraq. The group seized the country's northern city and other parts of Iraq in June 2014.

Iraqi government forces regained eastern Mosul in January, then a month later began the offensive on the side located west of the Tigris, which includes the Old City.

The residents of the liberated parts of the city are now working to salvage what is left.

Recommended

Students are also returning to Mosul's university to resume their education. The campus was torn apart after the militants stormed the city three years ago.

TRT World's Mikaela Barwick reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54