Iraqi forces launched a final assault on the Daesh-held Old City of Mosul on Sunday as part of the eight-month campaign to retake the group's last stronghold in Iraq.

The historic district is the last still under control of Daesh in the city which used to be their capital in Iraq. The group seized control of the northern city and declared their "caliphate" in June 2014.

"This is the final chapter" in the offensive to take Mosul, said Lieutenant General Abdul Ghani al-Assadi, commander of the Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) elite units spearheading the assault.

A US-led international coalition is providing air and ground support to the campaign.

TRT World spoke to Baghdad-based Journalist Ammar Karim for the latest.

Densely populated

Mosul's Old City area is a densely-populated maze of narrow alleyways where fighting is often conducted house by house.

About 100,000 civilians remain trapped there in harrowing conditions, with little food, water and medicine and limited access to hospitals, according to the United Nations.

"This will be a terrifying time for around 100,000 people still trapped in Mosul's Old City ... now at risk of getting caught up in the fierce street fighting to come," the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said in a statement.

The buildings of the old town are particularly vulnerable to collapse even if they aren't directly targeted, which could lead to even more civilian deaths than the hundreds killed so far in air strikes across the rest of the city.

"We are trying to be very careful, using only light and medium weapons ... to avoid casualties among civilians," CTS commander Major General Maan Saadi told Iraqi state TV.