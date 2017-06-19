A van ploughed into worshippers outside the Muslim Welfare House near Finsbury mosque in London mosque on Monday. At least 10 people were injured in what the Muslim Council of Britain said was a deliberate act of Islamophobia and the authorities are investigating as a terror attack.

One man, who was already being given first aid at the scene before the vehicle was driven into pedestrians, has died but police said it was not clear whether his death was directly linked. Eight others are in the hospital, with two in a very serious condition.

The driver of the van, a white man aged 48, was detained by members of the public and then arrested by the police.

Attack targeted the ordinary and the innocent: May

British Prime Minister Theresa May while addressing the nation said hatred and evil would never succeed.

She said police had confirmed the incident was being treated as a potential terrorist attack.

"This morning, our country woke to news of another terrorist attack on the streets of our capital city: the second this month and every bit as sickening as those which have come before," she said outside her Downing Street office.

"It was an attack that once again targeted the ordinary and the innocent going about their daily lives, this time British Muslims as they left a mosque after prayers."

May chaired an emergency response meeting on Monday.

The early assessment of police is that the attacker acted alone, she said.

She said extra police resources would be deployed to provide reassurance and said Britain had been far too tolerant of all forms of extremism in the past.

Meanwhile, Ben Wallace, junior minister for security in the Home Office, or interior ministry told Sky News that the man arrested by the police was not known to the security services in terms of far-right extremism.

Cause of death to be determined

British police said it was too early to say whether the one death was due to the van attack.

"The attack unfolded as a man was already receiving first aid at the scene, sadly that man has died," Neil Basu, senior national coordinator for counter-terrorism policing, said.

Police said the arrested van driver would undergo a mental health assessment in due course.

The London Ambulance Service said it had taken eight people to the hospital, while two were treated at the scene.

Corbyn's constituency

The leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, in whose constituency the attack took place, said he was "totally shocked".

The Muslim Council of Britain, a cross-sect umbrella group, said the incident was the most violent manifestation of Islamophobia in Britain in recent months and called for extra security at places of worship as the end of Ramadan nears.