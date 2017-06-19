Russia's defence ministry on Monday condemned the United States downing of a Syrian plane in southern Raqqa.

Russia said it would now track all coalition flights west of the Euphrates River while suspending its use of a military hotline set up with the US for avoiding incidents in Syrian airspace.

Washington said the jet had dropped bombs near US-backed forces with Damascus saying the plane was downed while flying a mission against Daesh militants.

TRT World'sAlaattin Kilic and Julia Lyubova have more.

Moscow accused the US of failing to use the established communication hotline to warn Russia about the downing of the plane on Sunday.

"The command of the coalition forces did not use the established communication channel for preventing incidents in Syrian airspace," the defence ministry said.