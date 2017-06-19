Gunmen killed four guests and a soldier at a Mali luxury resort popular with Western expatriates just outside the capital Bamako, authorities said on Monday, and one other guest is still missing.

The assailants stormed the Kangaba Le Campement resort on Sunday afternoon, opening fire on guests and exchanging fire with security forces deployed to try to free those trapped inside.

One of the dead from Sunday's attack was a Portuguese soldier working with the European Union (EU) military training mission, Portugal's Armed Forces and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini confirmed.

Mali's security ministry had earlier identified one of the victims as French-Gabonese. A security source said a third victim was Cameroonian and that the fourth had yet to be identified.

France's Foreign Ministry confirmed that the missing person was a French national.

Rescue

Although the attackers succeeded in mounting a lethal attack, security forces backed by French and UN troops managed to rescue 36 residents including 13 French citizens.

Security Minister Salif Traore told Radio France International on Monday that "five terrorists were killed" in operations that continued throughout the night.

"This was without doubt a terrorist attack," he told the radio station.

The resort was still cordoned off by late morning on Monday as a Malian anti-terrorist squad combed the area for the missing person, a Reuters witness said. A UN mission helicopter was circling overhead.

Traore said the militants had accomplices who had not been killed or detained.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.