WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia announces new Syria peace talks in Astana
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says the negotiations will start on July 10 in Kazakhstan, coinciding with UN-backed peace talks in Geneva.
Russia announces new Syria peace talks in Astana
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference during BRICS FMs meeting in Beijing on June 19, 2017. He announced peace talks will take place in Astana on July 10. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 19, 2017

Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Monday that the next round of peace talks for Syria will take place in Kazakhstan's capital Astana on July 10.

The meeting is set to coincide with UN-sponsored Syria peace talks that begin on the same day in Geneva.

"The latest meeting of participants will take place in Astana on July 10," Lavrov said at a news conference in Beijing, quoted on Russia's foreign ministry website.

UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura – who announced the date for the Geneva round on Saturday – will take part in the Russian-backed Astana talks, Lavrov said.

It was not immediately clear whether both peace talks would take place simultaneously.

"The subject is currently being discussed," a spokesman for De Mistura told AFP in Geneva.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed to agencies that July 10 has been agreed upon as the date for the beginning of the talks.

Unsuccessful

Recommended

A new round of Astana talks had been scheduled for June but was then indefinitely postponed as key players could not decide on the future of fragile safe zones agreed for Syria in May.

Russia and Iran, which back Bashar al Assad's forces in the war, and Turkey, a supporter of opposition forces, signed an agreement on May 4 to set up four safe zones.

Lavrov said on Monday that the de-escalation zones "are one of the possible options to move forward together."

Moscow has spearheaded the Astana talks since the start of the year as it tries to turn its game-changing military intervention on the ground into a negotiated settlement.

The fragile negotiations seen as a complement to the broader UN-backed talks in Geneva have involved armed rebels and government officials and have focused mainly on military issues.

The last Geneva talks ended on May 19 after four days without making any substantial progress.

The six-year Syrian conflict has killed more than 320,000 people and seen nearly two-thirds uprooted from their homes.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54