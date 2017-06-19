WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 12 killed in suicide attacks in Nigeria
As many as 16 reported to have died in bomb blasts in Nigeria's north. No group claimed responsibility for the attacks in an area that has been wracked by violence brought about by the Boko Haram insurgency.
At least 12 killed in suicide attacks in Nigeria
Nigeria's northern areas have been subjected to violent attacks in the ongoing Boko Haram insurgency. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 19, 2017

Five female suicide bombers killed at least 12 people and wounded 11 in northeast Nigeria's Borno state, the birthplace of the militant Boko Haram insurgency, police said on Monday.

One report, citing local emergency services, indicated that 16 people had been killed in the attack. It could not be confirmed if this figure included the attackers.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks. But the use of female suicide bombers in public places is a tactic used by Boko Haram, which has focused on Borno during its eight-year-old insurgency aimed at creating an Islamic caliphate.

Borno state police spokesman Victor Isuku said the attacks occurred on Sunday at around 08:30 pm (1930 GMT) in the village of Kofa, 8 km (5 miles) from the state capital Maiduguri.

Recommended

"The first suicide bomber detonated near a mosque, killing seven persons. The second detonated in a house killing five persons," he said, adding that 11 people were hurt in the attacks. Isuku said the other three bombers also died.

Borno has been the state worst hit by the insurgency that has killed more than 20,000 people and forced some 2.7 million people to flee their homes since 2009.

Boko Haram killed 14 people in bombings and shootings in Maiduguri on June 7.

More details were not immediately available.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54