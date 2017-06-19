The death toll in the fire that ravaged a London tower block last week has risen to 79, police said on Monday, with the government adding it was working to get a public inquiry into the disaster up and running promptly.

The fire broke out in the 24-storey Grenfell Tower, a social housing block in west London, in the early hours of June 14 and spread with terrifying speed, tearing through the building with residents trapped inside.

A nationwide minute's silence was held to remember the victims of the blaze.

While emergency services have been widely praised for their handling of the disaster, the government has been criticised for a slow and inadequate response, with Prime Minister Theresa May facing public anger for failing to meet residents during her first visit to the site.

"Sadly today, as of 8 o'clock this morning (0700 GMT), the number has increased. I believe there are 79 people that are either dead or missing and sadly I have to presume are dead," Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy told reporters.