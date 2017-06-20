The EU has approved 126.5-million-euro ($140.96-million) assistance package for Syrian refugees in Turkey, the European Commission announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The commission said the new aid package would focus on better access to several key services, including education and healthcare skills building of Syrian refugees.

The latest aid program for refugees in Turkey is a part of a new package of the EU Regional Trust Fund in response to the Syrian crisis, which estimates 275 million euros ($306.42 million) for the new projects to "support refugees and their overstretched host communities in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, the Western Balkans, and Armenia".

As part of the assistance package, 105 million euros ($117 million) would be used to ensure the "access to vocational training, income and employment generation and Turkish language courses," the statement said.

A total of 11.5 million euros ($12.81 million) will be used for improved access to healthcare for refugees and host communities, while another 10 million euros ($11.14 million) would be used "to enhance the skills of refugees and capacity building of local authorities in Turkey".