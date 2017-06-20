WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least eight Afghan guards killed by gunmen near US base
The guards were employed at America's largest base in Afghanistan. The ambush comes as Washington appears set to boost its troop presence in the country in a bid to tackle an escalation in the Taliban insurgency.
At least eight Afghan guards killed by gunmen near US base
By Staff Reporter
June 20, 2017

Gunmen have killed eight Afghan guards working at the largest American base in Afghanistan, officials said on Tuesday.

The guards were ambushed near Bagram base north of Kabul as they were driving home in a convoy late Monday, district governor Abdul Shakoor Quddusi said.

Quddusi added two other guards were wounded. "They were all local residents serving as guards at Bagram," he said.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

US military in Afghanistan

US troops in Afghanistan now number about 8,400, and there are another 5,000 from NATO allies, a far cry from the US presence of more than 100,000 six years ago.

Recommended

They mainly serve as trainers and advisers.

But Washington is soon expected to announce an increase in the US military deployment to bolster Afghan forces.

American military commanders in Afghanistan have requested thousands of extra boots on the ground.

Bagram, around 50 kilometres north of Kabul, houses the largest contingent of US soldiers in the country.

The ambush followed Saturday's "insider attack" in which seven American soldiers were wounded when an Afghan soldier opened fire at them inside a northern military base. Such attacks are expected to increase this year according to analysts as US troops engage with the Afghan military to double the size of its special forces.

The Afghan conflict is the longest in American history, with US-led forces at war since the Taliban regime was ousted in 2001.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54