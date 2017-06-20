Known as "double refugees," Palestinians who fled to Syria to escape the 1948 Arab-Israel War have been forced to flee again, this time to Turkey to escape the Syrian war.

Among them is Bassam Shrey. Shrey is a Syrian-born Palestinian refugee who has never been a full citizen of any country in his 55 years. He was living in the Al Nairab Camp in Syria.

''I always wanted to return to Palestine! I did not want to live in this way, the way that someone is forbidden from expressing his opinion, so I left, leaving behind memories, friends, and narrow streets of Al-Nairab Camp,'' he said, now living as a refugee in Turkey.

''They did not have passports in Syria, and they don't have passports here in Turkey, unlike Syrian refugees," Abu Ahmad, a coordinator for an NGO dealing with Palestinians, said.