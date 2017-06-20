At least 15 people were dead and several others wounded in a suicide car bomb attack in Somalia's capital, police said on Tuesday.

Police said an explosive-laden vehicle that appeared to be a milk delivery van was detonated at the Wadajir district headquarters in Mogadishu.

The death toll may rise, as some of the wounded were badly hurt in the explosion, Captain Mohamed Hussein said.

Most of the dead were civilians, Hussein said.

"More than 10 persons died, 20 others were wounded. The explosion destroyed the building of Wadajir District headquarters. More than 10 cars were destroyed in the explosion," Abdifatah Omar Halane, spokesman for the Mogadishu mayor, said.

The Al Qaida-linked Al Shabab extremist group quickly claimed responsibility for the attack via its Shahada News Agency, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors militant groups.