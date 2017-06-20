Construction on settler homes in the Israeli-occupied West Bank soared by 70 percent between April 2016 and March 2017, data released by Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

Since April 2016, work began on 2,758 dwellings, compared to 1,619 during the previous 12 months.

The figures do not include Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem which the Jewish state considers an integral part of its "indivisible capital".

Settlement watchdog Peace Now said the settlement boom coincided with a 2.5-percent drop in construction starts inside Israel.

"Instead of working to solve the Israeli housing crisis, the government prioritises a radical minority living beyond the boundaries of the state," it said.

"Such construction continues to distance us from the only way to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a two-state solution."

More than 600,000 Israelis live in settlements in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is seen as a major obstacle to peace between Israel and the Palestinians.They live alongside some three million Palestinians.