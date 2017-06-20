WORLD
2 MIN READ
Refugee Food Festival: the Greek edition
The festival offers displaced chefs the opportunity to step up their professional integration and serve up their cooking skills.
Refugee Food Festival: the Greek edition
The Refugee Food Festival will be hosted in five restaurants (one of which is pictured above) in Athens. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 20, 2017

It's World Refugee Day and to mark it Athens has staged a Refugee Food Festival.

Athens is on the front lines of the refugee crisis in Europe, making the Greek capital an ideal entry in the Refugee Food Festival's network.

This week, five restaurants have opened their kitchens to five guest chefs from Lebanon, Somalia, Syria, Iran and Afghanistan: Mahboubek Tavakoli from Iran, Barshank Haj Younes from Syria, Hassan Hassan from Somalia, Abdul Al Hallak from Lebanon and Reza Golami from Afghanistan.

All five sought refuge in Greece as violence made their countries unlivable.  

The first Refugee Food Festival started off in Paris in June 2016, for the World Refugee Day where 11 Parisian restaurants participated.

Recommended

The festival's mission is to discover the chefs' talents, assimilate them into the community of restaurants and other chefs and experience intercultural sharing.

The festival is created by the Food Sweet Food Association and co-organised by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

All the refugee chefs participating in the festival will soon have their own platform called "Refugee Food Stories" through which they can get employed. 

TRT World'sValentina Anagnostopoulou brings the story from Athens.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54