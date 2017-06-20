It's World Refugee Day and to mark it Athens has staged a Refugee Food Festival.

Athens is on the front lines of the refugee crisis in Europe, making the Greek capital an ideal entry in the Refugee Food Festival's network.

This week, five restaurants have opened their kitchens to five guest chefs from Lebanon, Somalia, Syria, Iran and Afghanistan: Mahboubek Tavakoli from Iran, Barshank Haj Younes from Syria, Hassan Hassan from Somalia, Abdul Al Hallak from Lebanon and Reza Golami from Afghanistan.

All five sought refuge in Greece as violence made their countries unlivable.

The first Refugee Food Festival started off in Paris in June 2016, for the World Refugee Day where 11 Parisian restaurants participated.