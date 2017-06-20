The UN has started a scheme allowing Muslims to make donations from the alms they typically pay state bodies for the benefit of the poor.

Muslims around the world are expected to pay typically 2.5 percent of any savings accumulated over the year as "zakat" or contribution to social welfare. They generally pay such alms via state institutions, collecting funds to help impoverished citizens.

But after consulting with leading Islamic scholars and institutes, Tabah Foundation of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) concluded that the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNCHR) can collect and distribute zakat provided that they fulfil the basic requirements of one of the legal schools of thought.

Zakat is typically believed to be eligible if paid to Muslims in need.

The UNHCR said it had obtained religious rulings from top Muslim clerics in Egypt, Morocco, and Yemen as well as a senior Islamic scholar in Saudi Arabia to donate their alms directly for relief work.

The UNHCR said it hoped would persuade wealthy Muslims, especially in oil-rich Gulf countries.

"It is an innovation in our efforts to raise funding," said Muhammed Abu Asaker, a UNHCR Middle East spokesman.

Millions of Syrians, Iraqis, and Yemenis have been displaced by years of civil war, sometimes to neighbouring countries, straining the host countries' resources as well as the UN, donor countries and other non-governmental humanitarian agencies' funds.

How much needed?

The UN has projected it will need a total of $8 billion this year to provide life-saving assistance to millions of Syrians inside their shattered homeland and to refugees and their host communities in neighbouring countries.