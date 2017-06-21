A hostage drama that unfolded at a primary school in the southern Philippines on Wednesday has been resolved, a military spokesperson said, and the militants who held people captive withdrew with no reports of casualties.

A police report said about 300 armed men, among them members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), stormed the school on Mindanao island early on Wednesday.

The incident came as fighting between government troops and pro-Daesh Maute group militants in Marawi City, also on Mindanao, enters its fifth week.

No students were taken hostage at the school in Pigcawayan town in North Cotabato province on the island, said Brigadier General Restituto Padilla, discounting earlier reports that some children were being held.

"It's already resolved," he said.

"They've withdrawn; they are no longer there. The school area is again safe."