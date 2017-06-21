Four men went on trial in Hungary on Wednesday charged with murdering 71 refugees found suffocated to death in the back of a lorry at the height of Europe's migrant crisis in 2015.

One Afghan and three Bulgarian defendants walked into the courtroom packed with journalists and onlookers, accompanied by police wearing full face masks.

The refugees from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan – 59 men, eight women and four children – were found crammed into the small, unventilated vehicle that had been abandoned on the side of a motorway in Hungary's neighbour, Austria.

Their deaths shocked Europe as it struggled to cope with the biggest influx of migrants since World War ll.

Worst incident