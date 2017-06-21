WORLD
2 MIN READ
Video of killing released after US officer acquitted of manslaughter
Footage of the fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile by a Minnesota police officer was released on Tuesday, though it shed no light on whether the victim had reached for the gun he told the officer he was carrying.
Video of killing released after US officer acquitted of manslaughter
A still photo taken from a dashcam video shows the July 2016 police shooting of Philando Castile, a black motorist, during a traffic stop in Ramsey County, Minnesota. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 21, 2017

A few days ago, Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted of all charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a black motorist during a routine traffic stop in the United States.

Now, state investigators have released the dashboard cam video showing the moment Philando Castile was shot and killed.

The footage shows how quickly the incident unfolded but sheds no light on whether the victim had reached for the gun he told the officer he was carrying.

The livestreamed shooting and death of Castile in July 2016 drew the public's attention across the US, and sparked national debate about race and police violence.

Recommended

Hundreds gathered at the Minnesota capitol to protest following the verdict last week.

TRT World's Sarah Jones reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54