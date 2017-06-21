A few days ago, Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted of all charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a black motorist during a routine traffic stop in the United States.

Now, state investigators have released the dashboard cam video showing the moment Philando Castile was shot and killed.

The footage shows how quickly the incident unfolded but sheds no light on whether the victim had reached for the gun he told the officer he was carrying.

The livestreamed shooting and death of Castile in July 2016 drew the public's attention across the US, and sparked national debate about race and police violence.