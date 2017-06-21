Mexico and the United States on Wednesday pushed to condemn Venezuela's government for its handling of the political and economic crisis in the South American country, on the final day of a meeting of the Organization of American States(OAS), sources told Reuters.

Foreign ministers from the 34-nation OAS bloc failed on Monday to agree on a resolution formally rebuking Venezuela, where at least 75 people have been killed in more than two months of protests.

Now a group of nations, led by the US, Mexico and regional allies, may try to include a declaration on Venezuela, tucking it into a more general resolution on human rights, according to two officials close to the closed-door talks.

The officials asked not to be identified in order to speak freely.

A strongly-worded declaration statement criticising the socialist government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro would likely set the stage for another confrontation with Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez, who has fought back hard at every attempt to chastise her nation during the OAS meeting, accusing US allies of being "lapdogs of imperialism."

Former Costa Rican President Laura Chinchilla implored her peers to take action on Venezuela.

"There is a clear and complete rupture of the constitutional order in Venezuela ... that is why the highest body of this institution must issue a declaration on Venezuela," she said.