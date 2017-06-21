US-backed Iraqi forces said they began a push on Wednesday toward the mosque in Mosul's Old City, where Daesh declared its so-called "caliphate" three years ago.

The Counter Terrorism Service are up to 300 metres away from the medieval Grand al-Nuri Mosque, according to an Iraqi military statement.

The military had earlier said the forces had encircled the Daesh stronghold after taking over an area to the north of the territory earlier.

The forces had to dodge snipers and booby traps to get to the area, where more than 100,000 civilians are trapped.

The US-led coalition is providing air and ground support to the Mosul offensive that started on October 17, 2016.

Iraqi officials have expressed hope that the mosque could be captured by Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month. The first day of the Eid falls this year on June 25 or 26 in Iraq.

Daesh encircled in Old City

The army's 9th armoured division had seized the al-Shifaa district alongside the western bank of the Tigris river, a military statement said on Tuesday.