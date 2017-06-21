WORLD
3 MIN READ
Egypt sends fuel for Gaza's only power plant
The power supply to the Hamas-administered territory was cut by almost a third after the Palestinian Authority cut payments for electricity supplied by Israel, arguing that Hamas is not paying its share of the cost.
Egypt sends fuel for Gaza's only power plant
Palestinians watch as fuel tankers enter Gaza through the Rafah border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip, June 21, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 21, 2017

Egypt sent fuel on Wednesday to the Gaza Strip's only power plant to help alleviate an energy crisis as two million residents in the Palestinian enclave get less than three hours of electricity per day.

Israel has cut the power supply by almost a third after the Palestinian Authority stopped paying Israel for electricity, arguing Hamas is not reimbursing its share of the cost.

Diesel tankers, flying the Egyptian and Palestinian flags, crossed into the Gaza Strip two days after Israel began cutting back on its electricity feed to the area.

The one-million-litre shipment on Wednesday could be followed by another delivery of the same amount later on Thursday, the Hamas-appointed deputy finance minister in Gaza, Youssef al Kayali,said.

The delivery was the first official import of Egyptian diesel to Gaza since Hamas took over the enclave in 2007.

It could provide seven hours of power for three days.

Gaza's Hamas chief, Yehya Al-Sinwar, and Egyptian security officials agreed on imports at talks in Cairo this month. Sources close to those negotiations said the deal was also facilitated by Mohammad Dahlan, a Fatah rival of Abbas, living in Abu Dhabi.

Recommended

Fuel from Egypt used to be smuggled through tunnels, many of them now destroyed by Cairo, which said they were conduits for weapons and militants battling Egyptian forces in the neighbouring Sinai Peninsula.

Hamas has denied the allegation.

Health services under threat

Gaza's power plant has been offline for two months due to a payment dispute between the Palestinian Authority, based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and Gaza's Hamas.

Any worsening of the energy crisis could cause the collapse of health services, local health officials said.

Hospitals largely rely on generators for power, as do Gaza residents who can afford the high cost of fuel.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's decision to cut the payments was coupled with calls from Palestinian officials for Hamas to relinquish control of Gaza, which Hamas seized from fighters loyal to Abbas's Fatah movement in 2007.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54